3 men arrested over death of banana thief in Malaysia

MARANG, Terengganu: The Malaysian police on Tuesday (Dec 4) arrested three suspects in connection with the death of a 42-year-old man who was allegedly fatally beaten for stealing bananas.



Photos of the dead man went viral on Facebook and WhatsApp on Monday. The pictures show the man lying on the ground next to two bunches of bananas, with blood oozing from his head.

The incident, which happened in the state of Terengganu, is believed to have occurred at around 4.30pm.



Terengganu Criminal Investigation Department chief Fazlisyam Abdul Majid said all three men were arrested in the Bukit Payung area between 5pm and 11pm on Monday.



The three men comprise a 38-year-old man who is the owner of a banana farm, his 15-year-old cousin and a 37-year-old who was a friend of the victim.



“The three men will be remanded for five days to assist in investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” Fazlisyam said.



He added that the police have also seized a metal rod that is believed to have been used by the owner of the banana farm to hit the victim.



“All suspects have tested positive for methamphetamine while the main suspect, the banana farm owner, also has a criminal record for causing hurt and burglary,” Fazlisyam said.



When asked about the death, Fazlisyam explained that he believed the main suspect assaulted the victim out of extreme anger. The main suspect claimed that the victim had repeatedly stolen bananas from his farm at Alor Limbat.

