3 sisters killed in head-on collision in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: Three sisters died after their car collided head-on with another vehicle at Pasir Mas in Malaysia's Kelantan state on Wednesday (Feb 6).



The oldest sibling, 23-year-old Nurfatin Arina Mohd Asri, was driving a Perodua Myvi, when the incident happened at around 1pm.

Advertisement

According to Pasir Mas district police chief Abdullah Mohammad Piah, the driver of a Proton Wira had tried to overtake a vehicle by going onto the opposite lane.

However, in doing so, the Proton Wira collided head-on with the Perodua Myvi.

Nurfatin died at the scene along with 10-year-old Anis Saraya, who was sitting at the front passenger seat.

Haifa Amira, 22, died the Pasir Mas Hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The driver of the Proton Wira, Mohd Helmi Mustafa, 21, suffered serious injuries and was unconscious when taken to the hospital, said Abdullah.



He added that the three sisters, who were from Tanah Merah district, were on their way to their uncle's home when the accident happened.