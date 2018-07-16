3 Thai cave rescue divers given diplomatic immunity before mission began

SYDNEY: Thailand gave diplomatic immunity to three Australians who helped a boys' soccer team escape from a flooded cave, in case "something went wrong", its foreign minister said on Monday (Jul 16).



The "Wild Boars" team were stuck in the cave in northern Thailand for 18 days before Thai Navy SEALs and international cave diving experts successfully removed them in a highly risky, three-day-long operation.

Anaesthetist Richard Harris and his diving buddy Craig Challen, both cave diving specialists, were granted diplomatic immunity and played key roles in the rescue. A medical assistant was also granted immunity.



"Doctor Richard Harris did his utmost on the medical mission he was responsible for, but if something went wrong he needed protection," Thailand's foreign minister Don Pramudwinai told Reuters.



"We knew there were risks involved in this mission ... so there was an understanding reached between the Thai government and the Australian government," Don added.

"The Thai government would like to thank Dr Harris."



Australia's foreign affairs department declined to confirm or deny the report, referring questions about the planning and implementation of the rescue to Thai officials.

The mission was "absolutely life and death" and the cave diving specialists were uncertain if they would be able to successfully save all 12 boys and their coach, Challen told local media after returning home.

"It wasn't dangerous for us, but I can't emphasise enough how dangerous it was for the kids," he told Perth's Sunday Times.

Experts say the boys will need to be monitored for signs of psychological distress that could take months to manifest. (Photo: AFP/Handout)

The children were sedated to the point that "they didn't know what was going on" to prevent them from panicking as they were led by the divers along the tight corridors, Challen added.

"They had drugs. We could not have panicking kids in there, they would have killed themselves and possibly killed the rescuer as well."

The divers said they trained above ground with local children at a nearby pool, before practising with the trapped boys by getting them used to donning wetsuits, buoyancy jackets and full-face masks.

Navigating through one narrow section of the tunnel in pitch darkness was particularly challenging, British diver Jason Mallinson told national broadcaster ABC.

"The only time you find out about (the section) is when your head bangs against the wall," he said, describing his efforts to squeeze one boy he was rescuing through each obstacle.

"I was confident of getting the kid out. I wasn't 100 per cent confident of getting him out alive.

"Because if we bashed him against a rock too hard and it dislodged that mask and flooded his mask, he was a goner ... We didn't have a backup device for them. It was that mask or nothing."

Doctors say the boys, who are recovering in hospital after their extraction last week, are in good health.





