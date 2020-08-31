3-year-old girl safe after being lofted by kite in Taiwan

TAIPEI: A 3-year-old girl in Taiwan was reported safe after becoming caught in the strings of a kite and lifted several meters into the air.

The unidentified girl was taking part in a kite festival on Sunday (Aug 30) in the seaside town of Nanliao when she was caught up by a giant, long-tailed orange kite.

Video shot at the scene showed her twisting several times above a crowd of adults who struggled to pull the kite back to earth.

News reports said the girl was frightened but suffered no physical injuries in the incident.

Authorities in Hsinchu halted the kite festival after the incident.

