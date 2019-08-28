33 students in Pasir Gudang experience nausea, vomiting

JOHOR BAHRU: Thirty-three students from a school in Pasir Gudang experienced nausea and vomiting after complaining of a foul smell on Wednesday (Aug 28) morning, when school was in session.



At first, 25 students from Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Taman Pasir Putih reported experiencing the symptoms at about 7.30am. By 9am, the number had grown to 33, said Ab Rahim Lamin, deputy director of school management for Johor’s Education Department.



“Those affected involved five boys and 28 girls, with the majority from Year Four with 17 pupils, Year Five (seven) and Year Six (nine),” he said.

All affected students were sent to the Pasir Gudang Health Clinic for treatment. Meanwhile, the school has contacted the fire and rescue department for appropriate action.

Seventeen of the students had previously reported experiencing similar symptoms, Ab Rahim said.

The school session continued, with Year Three and Four students moved to the lower floor of the school buildings.



SK Taman Pasir Putih holds two sessions a day, with a total of 1,119 students enrolled.



Since Jun 20, more than 1,000 schoolchildren in Pasir Gudang have experienced breathing problems and nausea. Malaysian authorities are still trying to determine the source of the pollution.

