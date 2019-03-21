34 arrested for indecent behaviour at Malaysia resort

KUANTAN: Malaysian police arrested 30 women and four men after they were believed to have appeared in public in their undergarments during a motivational programme at a resort in Bukit Tinggi, in Pahang.

Pahang criminal investigation department chief Othman Nayan said on Wednesday (Mar 20) that the police acted after a photo of a group of women in undergarments at a field at the resort went viral on Facebook.

A preliminary investigation showed that they were members of a group of about 80 people, mainly women, who attended a motivational programme organised by a beauty spa operating in Johor Bahru and Kuala Lumpur, he said, adding that all the participants had stayed at the resort from Monday to Wednesday.

“The 34 people arrested, including those who conducted the programme, are from the spa operating in Johor,” he said in a statement.

He also said that several of the participants from the Kuala Lumpur spa had gone home earlier.

Othman said the police found out through questioning that several participants were in their undergarments during the activities under the programme.

“Some (nearby) residents had voiced concern over the activities and confirmed that the participants were not in the nude. The residents lodged a police report on the activities,” he said.

Othman advised the participants who have returned home earlier to report at the Bentong police headquarters to assist the investigation.

