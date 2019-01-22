34 injured by fire crackers in Thaipusam celebration at Batu Caves

GOMBAK, Malaysia: Thirty-four people suffered burns from fire crackers during the Thaipusam celebration near the Sri Subramaniar Temple at Batu Caves on Monday (Jan 21) night.

Gombak District Police Chief, ACP Samsor Maarof said the incident was believed to have occurred when a man who came with his two friends to celebrate the occasion burnt the fire crackers at the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) elevated intersection at about 8.40pm.

"Suddenly, the crackers which should have exploded in the air had exploded on the road and resulted in several people who were near the area to be injured,” he told reporters.

He said three victims were sent to Selayang Hospital, two others were sent to Hospital Kuala Lumpur, another victim was sent to Sungai Buloh Hospital while 28 others were sent to health clinics nearby.

The incident also resulted in three vehicles being damaged.

He said the police did not issue any permit for letting off fire crackers or fireworks during the Thaipusam celebration.

Following the incident, police said they detained two people to assist in the investigation.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 286 of the Penal Code for negligence in handling explosives.

