37 arrested for drug abuse after police raid night club in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia police arrested 37 people, including two Singaporeans, for drug abuse in a raid on a night club in Sun Complex, Bukit Bintang on Sunday (Mar 10) morning.

The suspects comprised 28 men and nine women, who were among the 81 tested for drugs in the operation conducted at about 2.45am, said Kuala Lumpur police chief Mazlan Lazim.



Police used sniffer dogs from its K9 Unit to sniff out bottled drinks laced with drugs at the entertainment centre, which employed foreign guest relations officers to attract guests, he told reporters.



Fifteen of these workers, 10 Chinese and five Vietnamese, were among those arrested.

"Drinks laced with drugs were also found in a room occupied by four men, two of whom were Singaporeans together with four GROs from China," he said.

He said they were taken to Kuala Lumpur police headquarters for further action.

