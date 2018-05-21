4 men arrested for robbery at Malaysia mall

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia: Four men have been arrested for their involvement in last Friday's robbery at a shopping mall in Petaling Jaya, said Malaysian police on Monday (May 21).

The suspects were nabbed a day after the heist at a goldsmith at Atria Shopping Gallery, which saw three of six robbers gunned down after a shootout with police.

Selangor police chief Mazlan Mansor said the first suspect was arrested during a raid at a house in Bukit Beruntung, Rawang at 1.15am.

Following interrogation, the man led the police to the second suspect in Bukit Sentosa, where he was arrested at 3pm on the same day.

“The remaining two members of the robbery gang were later detained when they surrendered at the Jerantut police headquarters (IPD) about 5pm on the same day,” Mazlan told the media at the Selangor police contingent headquarters.

The police also seized an assortment of pistols and recovered part of the jewellery stolen worth about RM400,000, he added.

“With the arrests, we believe we have solved at least eight robbery cases in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Negeri Sembilan,” said Mazlan, adding that the suspects will be remanded until Saturday.

On Friday, six men wearing full-faced helmets, three of whom were armed with pistols, stormed into the goldsmith shop and took away an undisclosed amount of jewellery.

During the shootout with police, three of the robbers were shot dead as they were fleeing from the scene.

The police believe more than eight men were involved in the heist.