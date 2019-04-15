4 policemen, 2 convicts injured after police truck crashes into patrol car in Malaysia

SEREMBAN, Negeri Sembilan: A police truck carrying 26 convicts crashed into the back of a patrol car that was escorting it on Monday (Apr 15), injuring four policemen and two inmates.

The police truck was transporting the convicts to a police station lock-up in Sikamat after leaving the Seremban Court, according to Chief Superintendent Ibrahim Mohd Abdul from the state traffic investigation and enforcement department.

The accident happened at 1.15pm at a junction at Green Technology Park in Seremban, he added.

“When the two vehicles reached the junction, an unidentified car suddenly shot out from the left junction, causing the patrol car driver to hit the brakes,” he told Bernama news agency.

“The police lorry driver did the same but could not prevent it from crashing into the back of the police car,” he added.

“That caused the police car to skid to the right road shoulder while the police lorry skidded to the left road shoulder and turned turtle.”

Two of the injured policemen were in the car, Ibrahim said.

All those injured were taken to Hospital Tuanku Jaafar, he said. Another police lorry was sent to the scene to take the others to the police station, he added.