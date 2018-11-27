4 policemen among those arrested in raid on Malaysia drug lab

SEMENYIH, Selangor: Four police officers were among nine detained following the discovery of the largest drug lab thus far in Selangor on Wednesday (Nov 21).

The laboratory, located in an industrial area in Semenyih, was said to have been operating for a year. It was believed to be producing 70kg of syabu (methamphetamine) per day worth RM3.55 million (US$847,000), for 142,000 addicts.

The lab was believed to be producing 70kg of syabu (methamphetamine) per day. (Photo: Polis Daerah Kajang/Facebook)

The police raided the premise at 5am on Wednesday and all those arrested were aged between 27 and 51 years old, said Selangor police chief Mazlan Mansor.

During the raid, the police arrested two men, and then later arrested three men in a car park in Kuala Lumpur on the same day.

"Further investigation led to the arrest of four police personnel on Friday and Saturday to assist in the investigation, but we are still seeking to determine how the policemen were involved," said Mazlan.

Those arrested were aged between 27 and 51 years old. (Photo: Polis Daerah Kajang/Facebook)

He added that police also seized various machines used to process drugs, three vehicles and cash amounting to RM105,500 during the raid.

"Also seized was a liquid believed to be 174kg of unprocessed syabu oil. The oil, if processed, can produce 70kg of syabu," he stated.