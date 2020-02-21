Flash flood kills 4 Indonesian students on camping trip

JAKARTA: At least four people were killed and many more missing when a flash flood hit the Sleman regency of Yogyakarta, Indonesia, where junior high school students were on a camping trip.

The Yogyakarta Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) told Indonesian news portal Detik that at least 250 students from the same public junior high school participated in the camping trip organised by the school.

The students were trekking along the Sempor River when a flash flood swept across the river at around 4pm on Friday (Feb 21).

“Rescuers have found the bodies of four students,” Basarnas Yogyakarta spokesperson Pipit Eriyanto told the news portal, adding that four more students were rescued and immediately rushed to the nearby hospital.

Mr Eriyanto said 115 students were unscathed by the flash flood.

“The rest are still scattered across the river. Were they washed away or did they manage to save themselves? We still don’t know,” he said.

In an update, National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Mr Agus Wibowo said that at least six survivors have been rescued as of 7pm.

Dozens of rescuers from Basarnas, the military and the local police along with civilian volunteers were searching for the missing.

Local village chief Tartono told the same news portal that heavy rain in the upstream area of Sempor River might have triggered the flash flood.

“It hasn’t rained here but it is raining upstream,” Mr Tartono told Detik.

“When it floods the water level could rise by more than two metres.”