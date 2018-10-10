42 new food poisoning cases in Malaysia due to contaminated laksa

ALOR SETAR: A total of 42 new cases of food poisoning in Malaysia have been reported due to the consumption of contaminated laksa at an eatery, the health ministry said on Tuesday (Oct 9).

Two people died on Thursday after eating laksa from a stall in Kupang, a town in the state of Kedah.

Health director-general, Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, said in a statement that the latest food poisoning cases took the tally to 61 with two deaths so far.



"The new cases were recorded in Kedah (14 cases), Perak (7) and Selangor (21), where all were reported to have suffered similar symptoms. The findings showed that symptomatic patients had consumed the laksa sold at the premises in Kupang," he said.

A total of 21 people have been warded, while 38 others received outpatient treatment, said Dr Noor Hisham.

The Kedah health department conducted a detailed examination of the premises that sold the laksa, and found that it had no relation to reports of contaminated iceberg lettuce gone viral on social media recently, he added.

He said the ministry was still awaiting for the results of food samples sent to the lab, adding that stool samples of patients tested positive for 'Salmonella spp'.

