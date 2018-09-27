5.0 magnitude earthquake rocks Indonesia's Aceh

JAKARTA: A 5.0 magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's western Aceh province early on Thursday (Sep 27), the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The shallow quake struck shortly before 1.00am local time with its epicentre 20 kilometres northwest of the city of Langsa.

No tsunami warning has been issued.

Indonesia, one of the most disaster-prone nations on earth, straddles the so-called Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide and many of the world's volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.

In 2004 a tsunami triggered by a magnitude 9.3 undersea earthquake off the coast of Sumatra in western Indonesia killed 220,000 people in countries around the Indian Ocean, including 168,000 in Indonesia.

A series of quakes and aftershocks on the Indonesian holiday island of Lombok through July and August killed about 500 people and forced hundreds of thousands into evacuation shelters or tents.



