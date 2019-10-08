5 more elephants found drowned in Thai park: Report

BANGKOK: Five more wild elephants were found to have drowned after falling into the waters at Haew Narok falls in Thailand’s Khao Yai National Park.

Officials found the bodies after flying a drone over the waterfall and creek, The Nation, Thailand reported on Tuesday (Oct 8).



This took the total number of elephants that died at the falls to 11 since Saturday when six elephants were found dead after they slipped off the waterfall.

Two others were rescued in the incident, and the waterfall was temporarily closed afterwards.



A tweet posted by Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand founder Edwin Wiek confirmed that 11 elephants died at the waterfall.



After flying a drone over the waterfall and creek, officials found that not 6 but 11 elephants have died at the waterfall. #Elephants #Thailand #KhaoYai pic.twitter.com/WKhEJv8fKY — Edwin Wiek (@EdwinWiek) October 8, 2019

A spokesman for the parks department said it was unclear what caused the incident.

A barricade will be built to prevent other animals from falling into the waterfall, Thailand’s Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa was quoted by The Nation Thailand as saying.

A press conference was held at Khao Yai National Park on Tuesday to confirm the extent of the incident. The park is home to about 300 wild elephants and other animals, including bears, elephants and gibbons.