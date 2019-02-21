5-year-old boy dies in Malaysia; parents arrested

KUANTAN: A five-year-old boy died in Pekan, Pahang on Wednesday (Feb 20) after he was suspected to have been abused by his parents.

Pahang Criminal Investigation Department head Othman Nayan said the boy, Muhammad Hafiz Abdullah, was taken to a clinic at 4pm for treatment where he was pronounced dead.

“Preliminary examination by a doctor found injuries, suspected due to abuse, such as new bruises on the chest, cigarette burn marks on soles, cuts on lips and bruises on the right eye and forehead,” he said in a statement.

The stepfather admitted to hitting the child on the day of the incident, he said.

“The body is now at the Pekan Hospital and will be taken to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital for a post-mortem.”

The child’s 25-year-old mother and a 54-year-old man, believed to be the child’s stepfather, have been arrested, the police said.

The case has been classified by the police as murder.