549 passengers stranded at Ipoh airport after flights delayed due to haze

IPOH: More than 500 passengers have been left stranded at Sultan Azlan Shah Airport (LTSAS) on Friday (Sep 13) after three flights were delayed due to the haze.

LTSAS manager Mohd Ali Osman said the affected flights were AirAsia's Singapore-Ipoh-Johor Bahru flight, Malindo's Ipoh-Johor Bahru-Ipoh flight, and Scoot's Singapore-Ipoh-Singapore flight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As of 3pm local time, he said 549 passengers were still at the airport pending an improvement in the weather. Flight visibility went down to 2,500m as of 2pm, forcing the disruption in operations.

Stranded passengers at the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport on Sep 13, 2019. (Photo: Bernama)

"A number of flights scheduled to arrive at LTSAS have also been diverted to Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA)," he told Bernama, adding that the first to be delayed was the 9.40am flight bound for Singapore.



Dear passengers, due to the worsening haze, several flights departing from the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport, Ipoh today have been rescheduled. Please check with the respective airlines for the latest flight schedules. Do approach our airport staff for further assistance. — Malaysia Airports (@MY_Airports) September 13, 2019

Advertisement

Advertisement

Passenger M Sundram, 52, said he was supposed to leave for Johor Bahru on the 3.40pm Malindo flight.

"I didn't expect any delay as I thought the haze was not that bad in Perak. Anyway, it's all right ... better to be safe," he said.

Another passenger Lily Ho, 45, said she was surprised initially but accepted her flight to Johor Bahru was delayed.

"It is understandable, except that LTSAS is not a large airport so it is rather congested with hundreds gathered here," she said.

According to the Malaysia Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS), three areas in Perak recorded an air pollutant index (API) reading of more than 100 (unhealthy) - Tasek Ipoh (134), Pegoh Ipoh (112) and Seri Manjung (140).



