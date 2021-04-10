6.0-magnitude earthquake strikes off Java in Indonesia: USGS

JAKARTA: A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's Java island Saturday (Apr 10), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The quake hit at a depth of 82km, about 45km southwest of Malang city in East Java.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, but the temblor shook Malang, a city of several million people.

"It was pretty strong and went for a long time," resident Ida Magfiroh told AFP.

"Everything was swaying."

Some social media users in Indonesia said the quake was felt in several cities such as Pacitan, Blitar and Malang and the resort island of Bali.

Bagyo Setiyono, a disaster official based in Malang, told Reuters by phone officials were checking for potential damage from the tremor.

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where tectonic plates collide.

In 2018, a 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island left more than 4,300 people dead or missing.

On Dec 26, 2004, a devastating 9.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Sumatra and triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 throughout the region, including around 170,000 in Indonesia.

It was one of the deadliest natural disasters in recorded history.