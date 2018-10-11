6.0-magnitude quake rocks Indonesia's Java, Bali

JAKARTA: A shallow 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Indonesian islands of Java and Bali early on Thursday (Oct 11), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, causing panicked people to flee their homes.

The head of Indonesia's geophysics agency said there had been no reports of casualties or damage, although information was still being gathered in East Java province.

"The quake didn't trigger any tsunami for sure," Dwikorita Karnawati told AFP.

The quake's epicentre was in the Bali Sea around 40 kilometres off the eastern end of Java island, according to the USGS, and was felt in Denpasar on the holiday island of Bali.



The quake struck at a relatively shallow depth of 10km, according to USGS data. Shallow quakes tend to cause more damage.

"Wow, that was really strong and it lasted a long time," said a woman named Davy who took refuge in the parking lot of a Bali hotel, several kilometres from where the IMF and World Bank are holding their annual meetings this week.

Some guests at the hotel in Nusa Dua, south of Bali's main international airport, briefly fled outside after the strong tremor shook the building.

"The quake was very big. I immediately woke up and took my little kids out of the house," Ni Komang Sudiani told AFP.

"All my neighbours were also running," said the mother of two.

The quake was also felt in Surabaya, the capital of East Java province, which is about 200 kilometres from Situbondo, the nearest town to the quake epicentre.

"I felt it for about 10 seconds. People were sleeping but got woken up by it," Tonny Akbar Mahendro told AFP.

The tremor comes after a 7.5-magnitude quake and subsequent tsunami struck off the Indonesian island of Sulawesi - around 1,000 km northeast of Situbondo - last month, killing more than 2,000 people.

More than 82,000 people were displaced in the worst-hit city of Palu, 1,500 kilometres northeast of the capital, Jakarta, and 67,000 homes destroyed or damaged.

A string of earthquakes in Lombok in eastern Indonesia killed more than 550 people over the summer.

Indonesia, one of the most disaster-prone nations on earth, straddles the so-called Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide and many of the world's volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.