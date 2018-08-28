6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off east Indonesian island: USGS

SINGAPORE: An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck off an eastern Indonesian province on Tuesday (Aug 28), the US Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties from the quake, which hit at a depth of 10km about 100km southeast of Kupang, capital of the province of East Nusa Tenggara.

Indonesia has been rocked by a string of deadly earthquakes, particularly on Lombok island, which has left 555 people dead and hundreds of thousands homeless.

The picturesque island next to holiday hotspot Bali was hit by two deadly quakes on Jul 29 and Aug 5. Last Sunday, it was shaken by a string of fresh tremors and aftershocks, with the strongest measuring 6.9 magnitude.



About 390,000 people remain displaced after the quakes, Indonesia's disaster agency has said.

Aid organisations have vowed to step up humanitarian assistance on the island as devastated residents struggle in makeshift displacement camps.

Indonesia, one of the most disaster-prone nations on earth, straddles the so-called Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide and many of the world's volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.



In 2004 a tsunami triggered by a magnitude 9.3 undersea earthquake off the coast of Sumatra in western Indonesia killed 220,000 people in countries around the Indian Ocean, including 168,000 in Indonesia.

