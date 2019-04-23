6.3-magnitude earthquake strikes south Philippines

MANILA: An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the island of Samar in the south of the Philippines on Tuesday (Apr 23), the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.



There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.



The quake struck at 1.37pm, with the epicentre at San Julian in eastern Samar, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

It put the magnitude at 6.2, adding that damage and aftershocks are expected.



This comes a day after a powerful earthquake struck northwest of the capital Manila, leaving 11 dead and more than 100 injured.



The latest temblor was felt in Tacloban City, which bore the brunt of Typhoon Haiyan in 2013.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.