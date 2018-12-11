6 die in fire at shophouse in Ipoh, some burnt beyond recognition

IPOH: Six people died after a fire broke out at a two-storey shophouse in Malaysia on Tuesday (Dec 11) afternoon.

Eyewitness accounts said there were a series of explosions before the fire broke out at 1.55pm. About 20 firefighters were involved in putting out the fire.

Some of the bodies were so badly burnt that the victims were beyond recognition, indicating the strength of the explosion, the police said.

"We are investigating whether any of them owned the premises or worked there," Perak police contingent headquarters CID chief SAC Yahaya Abd Rahman told reporters at the scene.

The bodies were found at various spots in the premises, indicating they were trying to escape, a local fire and rescue official said.

SHOPHOUSE'S NEIGHBOUR RAN BUSINESS SUPPLYING EXPLOSIVE ITEMS

The shophouse was located in an industrial area known as Puncak Jelapang Maju in Ipoh. Based on the signboard at the premises, it is believed to have been an event management business, supplying event equipment such as canopies, PA systems and lighting.

Yahaya said that the unit next to the shophouse was occupied by a business that supplied explosives such as firecrackers and fireworks.

The police are investigating if the burnt shophouse had been used to store some of the explosives items belonging to its neighbour, as fragments from explosives were found at the scene, Yahaya added.

"The burnt unit has no licence to store explosive items. If there’s a licence, they need to adhere to certain regulations, such as the items cannot be kept at just any place,” Yahaya said, adding that the case is being investigated for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

LOUD EXPLOSION FOLLOWED BY FIRE

Several eyewitnesses said that they heard a loud explosion before the fire broke out.

P Appu, 48, the elder brother of one of the victims said to be the owner of the business that occupied the affected unit, said he heard a loud explosion and then saw the fire.

His brother, Thiagarajan, 40, was in the shophouse with his wife and some workers when the fire occurred, according to Berita Harian.

Appu told Astro Awani that he heard someone shouting, "Mum, help!".

“I tried to put out the flames by using a fire extinguisher but failed as the fire was raging. The victims were crying out for help but I couldn’t do anything,” he also told Bernama, adding that business at the ill-fated premises started over 15 years ago.

Appu, who works as a security guard, said he knew all the other victims.

“I am shocked and deeply saddened as the incident has also taken my brother’s life,” he said.

Another eyewitness is K Sunther, 42, who works at a furniture factory located in the same lot as the burnt shophouse.

“I just had my lunch when I suddenly heard a loud explosion from the upper floor followed by a fire outbreak," said Sunther.

"I wanted to go and help as I knew there were people up there but I couldn’t take the staircase because of the raging flames, and I heard cries for help," he told Bernama.

Sunther said that he had spoken to five of the victims on the morning of the fire. "The five males were all part-time workers here,” Sunther said.