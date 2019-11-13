6 injured, 1 dead after suspected suicide bombing at police HQ in Indonesia's Medan

JAKARTA: A suspected suicide bombing outside police headquarters in Indonesia's city of Medan in North Sumatra killed the perpetrator and wounded some officers on Wednesday (Nov 13), police said, just a month after an attack on a former security minister.

The motive for Wednesday's attack was not immediately clear, but Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country, has suffered a resurgence in homegrown militancy in recent years, with some attacks targeting police.

The suspected suicide bomber had died in the attack, a spokesman for the North Sumatra police, Tatan Dirsan Atmaja, said by telephone, adding that some police officers were wounded in the blast at 8.40am local time.

According to preliminary findings, six people were injured - five police officers and one civilian - said national police spokesman M Iqbal on Kompas TV.

"The victims were not seriously injured," Iqbal said, adding that several police vehicles were damaged.

"Densus 88 (anti-terrorism unit), Medan police and North Sumatra police are taking the next step to investigate if the bomber is part of any network," he added.

Television broadcast images of people rushing out of buildings around the headquarters.

An eyewitness told Metro TV: “I heard a loud bang! I was around 20 metres away. Police immediately secured us and took us to a safe place.”

Indonesian police secure their headquarters in Medan, North Sumatra, on Nov 13, 2019, after a suicide attack occurred during their morning roll call. (Photo: AFP / ATAR)

Dedi Prasetyo, another spokesman for the national police, said the blast happened in a car park near an area where people were queuing for clearance letters from police.

"We're on alert right now," Prasetyo told Kompas TV. "The explosion didn't reach the centre for the clearance letter service, it was just in a parking lot."

He also said Metro TV that the police suspect it was one suicide bomber, based on the body parts.

“We are still investigating the scene … (We) suspect for the time being that the bomb was on the perpetrator’s body.

“Once we have finished investigating the scene, we will reveal more.”

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.