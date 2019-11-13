6 injured in suicide bombing at police HQ in Indonesian city of Medan

JAKARTA: A suicide bomber blew himself up at a police station in Indonesia's city of Medan in North Sumatra on Wednesday (Nov 13), killing himself and wounding six others, said authorities who described the 24-year-old attacker as a "lone wolf".



The motive for the attack was not immediately clear, but Indonesia has suffered a resurgence in homegrown militancy in recent years, with some attacks targeting police.

The blast happened around 8.45am local time (0145 GMT) at the police compound in Medan during morning roll call.



"For now, we believe he was a lone wolf," national police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo told reporters in Jakarta.

"The initial of the perpetrator is RMM, he is 24 years old, he was born in Medan and he is a student, and more of his identity is still under investigation by Densus 88."



Six people were injured - four police officers, a part-time worker and a member of the public.

The victims, who were not seriously injured, were being treated at the North Sumatra police hospital, he added.

The explosion also damaged three police vehicles and one private vehicle.

Prasetyo said the bomber managed to enter the police headquarters during a security check, when he "sneaked in" by "making use" of a moment where a large crowd was entering the compound.

"Then, before he managed to perhaps get to his target, the bomb exploded at the car park."

Police at the scene of a suspected suicide bombing in Medan on Nov 13, 2019. (Photo: AFP)

Kompas TV reported that many people were applying to get clearance letters from the police - a requirement to join the civil service which is currently open for admission.

The attacker - whose identification listed him as a student - wore an explosive device on his body, but Prasetyo did not say what kind of bomb was used.

A bloody corpse lying in the compound's parking lot appeared to have been blown apart.

Police said the attacker was active on social media, while CCTV footage showed him entering the compound wearing a uniform worn by drivers of a popular ride-hailing service.



Screengrab from a Reuters video shows the photo of the suspected suicide bomber who blew himself up outside the police headquarters in Indonesia's city of Medan in North Sumatra on Nov 13, 2019. (Image: Reuters)

Prasetyo said police are hoping to establish the bomber's identity by collecting his fingerprints, as well as the type of bomb used through forensic analysis.

"Once we know the bomber's identity, we will investigate if he was part of the JAD (Jamaah Ansharut Daulah) network or if he was a lone wolf," he said.

"WE'RE ON ALERT"

In August, authorities shot and arrested a militant who attacked officers at a station in Indonesia's second-biggest city Surabaya, while in June another was seriously wounded when he tried to blow himself up outside a police building on Java island.

Last month, the country's leader Joko Widodo ordered beefed-up security measures after two militants from an Islamic State-linked terror group stabbed his chief security minister. He survived the attack.

The pair were later identified as members of JAD, an extremist network loyal to IS and responsible for several previous attacks - including deadly suicide bombings at churches in Surabaya last year.

Indonesian police secure their headquarters in Medan, North Sumatra, on Nov 13, 2019, after a suicide attack occurred during their morning roll call. (Photo: AFP / ATAR)

Television broadcast images of people rushing out of buildings around the headquarters.

An eyewitness told Kompas TV: "I was queuing to apply for a clearance letter. Suddenly there was an explosion."

"It was strong - I felt like I was being lifted from the ground.

"It sent debris flying. There was white smoke," she said, adding that people were running out in a stampede.

Another eyewitness told Metro TV: “I heard a loud bang! I was around 20m away. Police immediately secured us and took us to a safe place.”

