6 killed in Indonesian prison clash between militants, police: Source

JAKARTA: Six people were killed in clashes between police and militants at a high-security prison in the outskirts of the Indonesian capital, two security sources told Reuters on Wednesday (May 9).

A police officer at the jail in the Mobile Police Brigade (Brimob) headquarters in Depok and an official at the National Agency for Combating Terrorism both said six people had died.



Indonesian police were negotiating with convicted militants at the high-security jail, after clashes at the facility that began the previous day.



The jail in the Mobile Police Brigade (Brimob) headquarters in Depok, south of Jakarta, and houses a number of Islamist militants.

On Tuesday, police said some officers and inmates had been hurt, but denied reports of fatalities.



In a message carried on its Amaq news agency, Islamic State claimed responsibility for the incident and said that 10 counter-terrorism officers had been killed.



A dispute had broken out with prisoners who objected to authorities making checks on food being brought into them, according to police.

