More than 600 residents of Johor town evacuated due to flash floods

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 605 people from 171 families in Taman Aman and Taman Mawai near Kota Tinggi in Johor have been evacuated to relief centres due to flash floods.

The Kota Tinggi District Management Secretariat said the residents were evacuated when water from the Pemandi river overflowed its bank and entered houses in nearby low-lying areas from 4pm on Tuesday (Dec 11).

"A total of 556 people from 162 families were evacuated to the relief centre at the Kota Tinggi Vocational College at 9.15pm, while 49 people from nine families were evacuated to the relief centre at the New Kota National-type School (Chinese), which was opened at 1.05am today," the secretariat said on Wednesday.

Although the flood waters have receded, the evacuees have yet to be given the green light to go home.