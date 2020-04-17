69 new COVID-19 cases in Malaysia, lowest since movement control order enforced
PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia on Friday (Apr 17) recorded 69 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily figure since the movement control order (MCO) came into force on Mar 18.
There are a total of 5,251 confirmed infections in Malaysia.
Malaysia also saw two more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 86.
At the Health Ministry's daily media briefing, Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham said 201 more patients had been discharged, bringing the total number of fully recovered cases to 2,967 or 56.5 per cent of the total number of cases.
“The 69 new cases raises the tally to 5,251 cases and the total number of active cases capable of being infective is 2,198 cases. They have been isolated and given treatment,” he said.
Of the 2,198 patients still in hospital, 51 of them are in the ICU with nearly half of them requiring ventilators.
