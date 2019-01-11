7 taken to hospital after car crashes into motorcyclists at Second Link Expressway: Reports

JOHOR BAHRU: Seven motorcyclists were taken to hospital on Friday (Jan 11) after a car crashed into them as they were taking shelter from the rain at an underpass along Second Link Expressway.

The incident took place at about 5pm, Berita Harian cited Iskandar Puteri district police chief Dzulkhairi Mukhtar as saying, adding that the accident occurred at the 5.2 Kilometre point in the northbound direction.

Dzulkhairi said that the driver of the car was a 52-year-old Singaporean man, who had driven into a puddle before the vehicle spun out of control. The car, described by Harian Metro to be a Nissan Grand Livina, had been heading towards Johor Bahru from Singapore.

Online photos also showed people wearing motorcycle helmets and rain jackets gathered under an underpass along Second Link Expressway.

"The vehicle crashed into seven motorcycles that were parked under the bridge due to heavy rain," he said.

Photos of the accident, which were being circulated on social media on Friday evening, showed debris strewn across the road.



The riders were taken to Sultanah Aminah Hospital with minor injuries.

