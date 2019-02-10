7-year-old girl held hostage by uncle in Malaysia

ALOR SETAR: A seven-year-old girl was held hostage by her uncle for more than five hours at a house in Malaysia on Saturday (Feb 9).

The 34-year-old suspect was armed with a knife, said Kedah Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Mior Faridalthrash Wahid.

Advertisement

The man locked himself in a bathroom with his niece after his brother-in-law refused to give him money to purchase drugs, he added.

The incident took place at about 6pm at Taman Serai Wangi, Padang Serai, near Kulim.

"The suspect, who was under the influence of drugs, and had past family issues, came to the house and demanded a certain amount of money believed to be for purchasing drugs. His brother-in-law refused to oblige, causing the suspect to go berserk.

"The suspect then brandished a knife on the neck of his niece and took her with him into the bathroom. Fearing for his child's safety, the brother-in-law lodged a police report," Mior Faridalthrash told Bernama on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When the police arrived at the scene, they tried to persuade the suspect to surrender and release the child.

The suspect resisted, forcing the police to break open the door and save the victim.

"During the incident, there was a bit of a scuffle with the suspect, causing one of the police officers to be injured with the knife. The victim, who was in a weak condition, was rescued before being taken to the Kulim Hospital," he said.

The girl suffered injuries to her neck and back, believed to be inflicted using a knife.

He said the suspect, who has several drug-related criminal records, is currently under remand for 14 days and being investigated under Section 3 of the Kidnapping Act 1961 and Section 307 of the Penal Code.