7-year-old religious student dies in Pahang, stepbrother among 3 schoolmates detained

KUANTAN: A seven-year-old student of an unregistered Islamic religious school in Pahang died on Thursday (Nov 7) after he was found by the warden with bruises on his body.

Three of his schoolmates, including the boy's older stepbrother, have been detained for questioning, Malaysian police said.

Pahang Criminal Investigation Department head Othman Nanyan told reporters on Friday that the victim died at 1pm on Thursday while being treated at a clinic.

He was earlier rushed to the clinic by a school warden who had discovered him in a weak condition.

There were bruises on the victim’s body, Mr Othman said, adding that the body has been sent to Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital for postmortem.

After a report was lodged, police picked up three students, all aged 13, for questioning.

Mr Othman said the tahfiz, which is is run by a husband-and-wife team, began operations early this year.

The school has only four students, including the victim.

The victim and his stepbrother began attending the school about a month ago.

“The school is not registered with the Pahang Islamic Religious Department,” Mr Othman was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, the news report added.