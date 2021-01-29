72-year-old Scotch whisky fetches more than US$54,000 in Hong Kong auction

HONG KONG: A 72-year-old bottle of Glen Grant single malt whisky from Scotland fetched more than US$54,000 in an auction in Hong Kong on Friday (Jan 29).

It is the first time that the 1948 Glen Grant whisky, by independent bottler Gordon & MacPhail, was offered in an auction. It is number 88 of 290 decanters bottled by the company and was auctioned off by Bonhams, fetching a price of 421,600 Hong Kong dollars (US$54,300) including premium.

The bottle had a book estimate of 300,000 to 380,000 Hong Kong dollars (US$38,000 to US$49,000).

The whisky, the oldest from the Glen Grant distillery, is in a Dartington crystal decanter with an American black walnut presentation box.

Despite the economic uncertainty brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, interest in rare whiskies remains high. Compared to other investment commodities, collectable whisky has done well in the past 10 years with a four-fold increase in prices, said Christopher Pong, wine and whisky specialist at Bonhams.

Other whiskies featured in Friday’s auction included a 35-year-old Hibiki whisky from Japan in a Kutani ceramic decanter that sold for 372,000 Hong Kong dollars (US$48,000).

