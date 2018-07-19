8.4 million Yaba tablets seized in Thai raid

BANGKOK: About 8.4 million Yaba tablets, 121kg of Ice and 25kg of Ketamine were seized from two suspected Thai drug smugglers during an early morning police operation on Thursday (Jul 19).

Two male suspects were also nabbed by undercover policemen near a petrol station in Samut Prakan province.



“The police found 3.7 million Yaba tablets and 59kg of Ice inside the vehicle they were travelling in. After their arrest, they led the police to a house in Wangthonglang district in Bangkok where they stored the rest of the drugs,” said deputy national police chief Chalermkiat Sriworakhan.

The operation was part of a continuing police investigation following last month’s arrest of a 17-year-old who had drugs worth 100 million Baht (US$2.99 million) stored inside his Bangkok apartment.

Chalermkiat said the police were still tracking down the real mastermind behind the large drug seizure.

Chalermkiat added that the drugs came from Myanmar’s southern Wa state but declined to elaborate further.

Authorities had been trailing the two suspects since June. The men were responsible for transporting the drugs from different places.



The police also seized five vehicles from the two suspects.