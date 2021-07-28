8 arrested, baked goods infused with cannabis and drugs worth nearly S$749,000 seized: CNB

SINGAPORE: Five men and three women have been arrested following several raids by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) that also netted various contraband with a street value of nearly S$749,000.



Baked goods and crumbs believed to be infused with cannabis were also seized, CNB said in a news release on Wednesday (Jul 28).



Various drug paraphernalia was also recovered from a shophouse unit near Thomson Road.



Photographs of the items provided by CNB show a variety of glass vessels on display, including some in the shape of a dragon and a horse.



DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FOUND AT THOMSON ROAD UNIT



CNB said its officers arrested a 34-year-old Singaporean man on Tuesday evening near Gemmill Lane. The man was taken to his hideout in the same area where a 32-year-old Singaporean woman was arrested.



A search of the unit was conducted, and a total of about 2,400g of Ice, 23 ecstasy tablets and fragments, and 9,800 Erimin-5 tablets and powder were recovered.



Packets of Ice, ecstasy tablets, and Erimin-5 tablets strewn across the floor in a unit near Gemmill Lane. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

A CNB photograph showed these contraband items strewn across the floor at the unit near Gemmill Lane.



The man was also taken to a shophouse unit near Thomson Road where various drug paraphernalia was recovered.



YOUNG CHILD FOUND IN GEYLANG UNIT



In a separate operation on Tuesday evening, CNB officers arrested a 34-year-old man in a taxi, which was stopped near Chai Chee Street.



A search was conducted on the foreign national and in the taxi, yielding a total of about 30g of Ice, 52g of cannabis and three ecstasy tablets.



Baked goods believed to be infused with cannabis recovered from a unit near Lorong 41 Geylang. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

On the same day, a separate party of CNB officers arrested a 28-year-old Singaporean near Geylang East Avenue 2.



The man was taken to his hideout near Lorong 41 Geylang, where a 33-year-old Singaporean man and two female foreign nationals, aged 23 and 25, were arrested.



A search of the residential unit was conducted, and a total of about 1g of Ice, 21g of cannabis, 7g of ketamine, 19 ecstasy tablets, 23 pieces of baked goods believed to be infused with cannabis, and 111 packets containing substances believed to be controlled drugs were recovered.



Packets containing substances believed to be controlled drugs recovered from a unit near Lorong 41 Geylang. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

The 28-year-old man and 25-year-old woman’s six-month-old child was also present in the unit.



Arrangements were made to ensure that the welfare of the boy was taken care of, and he was subsequently placed in the safe custody of a next-of-kin, said CNB.



BAKED CRUMBS FOUND IN CAR



In a subsequent follow-up operation on the same day, CNB officers arrested a 29-year-old Singaporean near Marine Drive.



A search of the man’s vehicle was conducted, and officers found a total of about 77g of Ice, 91g of cannabis, nine ecstasy tablets, 31 Erimin-5 tablets, five lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps, and a bag of baked crumbs believed to be infused with cannabis.



The 29-year-old was later escorted to the Lorong 23 Geylang area, where 19 baked goods believed to be infused with cannabis were further recovered.



Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.



The total amount of 2,508g of Ice seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 1,430 abusers for a week, said CNB.