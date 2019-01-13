8-year-old boy burnt to death after container catches fire in George Town playground

GEORGE TOWN, Penang: The charred remains of an eight-year-old boy was found trapped inside a container at a playground in George Town, Penang on Sunday (Jan 13).

The container, which stored old furniture, was used by children who played in it, local reports said, citing the police and fire department.

Bayan Lepas Fire and Rescue Station head Mohd Tarmizi Abdul Salam said the station received a call at 12.15pm. The fire was already raging when rescue personnel arrived at the location, he said.

“Firemen were informed that a boy was trapped inside the container and the body of Muhammad Saifuddin Ali Subahan, 8, was found charred after we put out the fire,” he told reporters at the scene.

The boy sustained 100 per cent burns, added Bayan Baru Fire and Rescue Department operations officer Marziaddi Mahmud.

Marziaddi said information from eyewitnesses showed that the container, which was not locked, was used by children to play inside.

Southwest District police chief Supt A A Anbalagan said that initial investigations and an account of events by a friend of the victim showed that the boy had been playing with a lighter inside the container before a fire broke out on a sofa.

The friend managed to escape with his hair burnt but the victim was not so lucky, as the blaze spread very fast, Anbalagan said.

He added that no criminal elements have been found so far and that the case has been classified as sudden death while further investigations were still being carried out.

The remains of the boy have been sent to Penang Hospital for postmortem.