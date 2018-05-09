A centenarian, 2 nonagenarians vote in Malaysia elections

TUMPAT, Kelantan: Senior citizen Che Will Daud, who claims to be more than 110 years old, is the oldest voter in Malaysia's 14th general election (GE14) and may possibly the oldest to have voted in all the general elections since the country’s first polls in 1955.

The centenarian was grateful that he still had the opportunity to exercise his rights as a voter for the 14th time in the GE14 on Wednesday (May 9).

Advertisement

Che Will, who cast his vote for the Wakaf Bharu state seat in Kelantan, said he had been focusing on his health over the past few weeks to ensure his intention to vote went smoothly.

“I don’t take any icy drinks and make sure I have enough sleep and rest. Thank God, today I feel very excited and relieved after fulfilling my intention to vote without any problems,” he said after he voted at the Sekolah Menengah Ugama Tarbiah Diniah.

Che Will Daud, who claims to be more than 110 years old, is the oldest voter to have voted in Malaysia's 14th general election. (Photo: Bernama)

Che Will arrived at the polling station at 10am in a wheelchair, accompanied by his daughter Hasnah, 72.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hasnah said her father woke up as early as 5am to get ready to go out and vote.

“Since yesterday, father was so full of enthusiasm and asked us to iron his shirt besides reminding us to wake up earlier,” she said, adding that her father’s good example should be emulated.

Meanwhile in Jeli, a nonagenarian in a wheelchair, aged 99, voted for the 14th time at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Batu Gajah in Tanah Merah.

Fatimah Che Ngah, who voted in the Jeli parliamentary seat and Bukit Bunga state seat located in Kelantan, said she did not want to miss the opportunity to vote as it was crucial for the country.

“I could not sleep because I was thinking of wanting to vote,” she told reporters.

Fatimah arrived at the polling station at 8am and was accompanied by her daughter Maimunah Che Dollah, 69, and grandson Mohd Khairul Nizam Mohamad, 30.

For Khairul Nizam, it was his first experience voting with his grandmother, he said.

Meanwhile in Kuala Langat in Selangor, another nonagenarian, Torji Suat, 92, who is also wheel-bound, had also looked forward to casting his vote.

Each time the general election is held, the police retiree who has 46 grandchildren and 49 great-grandchildren, has never missed the opportunity to vote.

Torji, who cast his vote at noon today still vividly remembered the first time he voted in 1955 when the people elected the government to lead the country, he said.

