Abe not considering calling snap election

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday that he was "not considering at all" calling a general election now, while pledging to do the utmost to clarify facts over scandals including document alterations related to a controversial sale of public land.

"What is required now is to discuss policy and carry out what we promised last year," Abe told the lower house of parliament.

