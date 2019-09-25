Doctor charged after performing abortion on wrong woman in South Korea

SEOUL: A pregnant woman in South Korea lost her child after a doctor - mistaking her for another patient - performed an abortion on her, the Korea Herald reported on Monday (Sep 23), citing Seoul Gangseo police.

Investigators identified the woman as a Vietnamese national who was six weeks into her pregnancy when she visited the hospital on Aug 7.



According to Yonhap news agency, she was prescribed a nutritional shot. The nurse allegedly injected her with anesthesia instead without confirming her identity, and the doctor conducted the abortion without checking the patient's information.

The woman returned to the hospital the next day after experiencing bloody discharge, and was told that the foetus had been aborted.



A gynaecologist and a nurse have been charged for negligence.

Police explained that the pair could not be charged with abortion without consent, as the victim could not have expressed consent or otherwise, since she was not aware that she was about to go through an abortion.

Abortion is currently illegal in South Korea, except in cases of rape, incest or when the mother's health is at risk.



This ban, however, is due to be overturned on Jan 1, 2021 after the Constitutional Court ruled in April that the law unconstitutionally curbs women's rights.

Despite the ban on abortion, the practice is widespread and the law is rarely enforced, The New York Times said, citing government data.

As many as 49,700 abortions were estimated to have taken place in 2017, almost 94 per cent of which were done illegally, according to the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs. Civic groups said the actual number could be much higher.

