Malaysia trailer driver detained after accident which killed 5 family members

KUALA KANGSAR, Perak: The driver of a trailer which crashed into a car along the North-South Expressway has been detained, after the accident resulted in five family members being burnt to death.

The collision occurred on Saturday (Oct 6) at around 11.45am when the trailer lost control and veered onto the right lane.



The 41-year-old trailer driver was detained by the police soon after the crash, said Kuala Kangsar district police chief Assistant Commissioner (ACP) Razali Ibrahim on Sunday.

“According to the trailer driver, he was forced to veer the trailer towards the road divider to slow down his vehicle due to brake failure," said ACP Razali.

"In doing so, (he) grazed and hit three vehicles: A Perodua Myvi, a Proton Iswara and a Kia Forte.



“However, only the Kia Forte was squeezed in between the trailer and the concrete wall, “ he told reporters at the Kuala Kangsar Hospital.

The car caught fire and the five victims inside were unable to escape as they were pinned to their seats due to the impact of the collision.

The trailer driver, who is from Alor Setar in Kedah, had 13 traffic summonses issued against him, including for speeding, said ACP Razali.

The driver will be brought before the Kuala Kangsar Magistrate’s Court on Monday for the police to obtain an order to remand him, he added.

Several individuals, believed to be family members of the victims, have come forward to do a DNA test for the purpose of identifying the victims.

