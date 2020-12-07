Acting US defence secretary in Indonesia on Asia tour

National Counterterrorism Center Director Christopher Miller was named as acting US Secretary of
National Counterterrorism Center Director Christopher Miller was named as acting US Secretary of Defense after President Donald Trump fired Mark Esper. (Photo: AFP/JOSHUA ROBERTS)

JAKARTA: The acting US secretary of defence met with his counterpart in Indonesia on Monday (Dec 7) as part of a visit to Asia in which he will push Washington's free and open Indo-Pacific policy.

Christopher Miller met Indonesian Minister of Defence Prabowo Subianto on Monday, according to Prabowo's office.

The Pentagon has said during his trip Miller will meet with his counterparts and other senior officials to discuss the importance of the bilateral defense relationships and securing a free and open Indo-Pacific.

After Indonesia, Miller will head to the Philippines.

Miller was installed by President Donald Trump on Nov 9 after he fired then-Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

Source: AP/kv

