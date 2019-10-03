Adulterers, gamblers to be barred from running in Indonesian local elections

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s General Elections Commission (KPU) has proposed to ban people who have committed “despicable acts” from standing as candidates in the regional elections next year.

Local media reported that KPU has introduced amendments to the KPU Regulation on Wednesday (Oct 2) to stop those who gamble, drink, use or trade drugs, as well as commit adultery, from running for office.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The prohibition would apply to those vying to become governors, mayors and regents.

“(One should) have never committed a despicable act, which includes, first of all, gamble,” KPU commissioner Evi Novida Ginting Manik was quoted as saying by Kompas.



"Second, drink; third, use or deal drugs; fourth, commit adultery or violate other decencies," she added.



The current KPU Regulation bars those with a record of indecency from running for top posts in the administration, but does not specify which actions are considered indecent, according to Jakarta Post.



Advertisement

Advertisement

It is therefore open to interpretation and the proposed amendment seeks to define "indecency" more clearly.

“Candidates have to obtain clearance letters from the police,” Mdm Evi said, according to news portal Detik.



The regional elections will be held on Sep 23 next year.

Speaking in parliament, Mr Tifatul Sembiring, party whip of the Prosperous Justice Party, said regional leaders must have morals.

“One of the conditions for leadership is (being) moral. We are easterners, so we cannot be immoral,” he was quoted as saying by Detik.

