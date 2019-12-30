China bans imports of pigs from Indonesia due to African swine fever

BEIJING: China's customs said it has banned imports of pigs, wild boars and related products from Indonesia due to African swine fever.

The deadly disease has swept across China itself since being first detected in the country in August last year, slashing the world's top pig herd by more than 40 per cent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beijing has issued a series of measures to boost pig production, while maintaining strict prevention and control measures to prevent new outbreaks of the disease.

Indonesia had reported 392 African swine fever outbreaks as of Dec 17, China's General Administration of Customs said in a statement on its website.

