Ahead of party election, Johor police warn PKR members against breaking the law

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police on Saturday (Sep 29) warned all Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) members involved in the party’s election on Sunday against acts which violate the law.

Johor police chief Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said police would not hesitate to take stern actions against those who did not obey the law.

He said police would be monitoring to avoid any breakouts of untoward incidents.

“We are also in touch with PKR and all district police chiefs have been directed to be on the alert during the election,” he told Bernama.

The authorities would act if there were incidents such as the brawls, which had occurred in recent party state elections.



A total of 38,684 Johor PKR members are eligible to vote for the 24 division leadership posts.

In the election, 53 candidates will be contesting for the division chief post,s while 163 candidates have offered themselves to stand as deputy division heads, vice division heads and members of the division committee.

On Sep 22, police arrested four men in their 20s and 40s after fights broke out causing injuries in the Merbok PKR division near Sungai Petani, Kedah.

This came after the voting system broke down, causing delays, as well as misunderstandings between party personnel and voting members.

