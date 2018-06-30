Ahmad Zahid Hamidi elected UMNO party president

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was on Saturday (Jun 30) elected president of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO).



He succeeds former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, who stepped down as UMNO president after the stunning defeat of his Barisan Nasional coalition in the country's general election in May.

Advertisement

Dr Ahmad Zahid, who was UMNO vice-president, had been discharging the duties of party president after Mr Najib stepped down.

Former DPM Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is the 8th president of UMNO pic.twitter.com/WC9z9UYYiF — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) June 30, 2018

Five candidates ran for the presidential race, including former Malaysian minister for youth and sports Khairy Jamaluddin and 81-year-old veteran politician Razaleigh Hamzah who is commonly known as Ku Li.



As of 10pm, Dr Ahmad Zahid secured 98 votes out of 191 divisions which voted, according to Zahid's aide.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Khairy got 54 votes and Ku Li is at a distant third with 26 votes.

The two other contenders for the top post were Bandar Tun Razak Division member Mohamed Iqbal Maricair and Iskandar Puteri Division member Mohd Yusof Musa @ Jamaluddin.

Elections were also held for the three vice-president posts, supreme council member posts and divisional leaders.

Additional reporting by Melissa Goh