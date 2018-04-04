Jailed former Jakarta governor Ahok divorces wife: Report

JAKARTA: Former Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, better known as Ahok, and his wife Veronica Tan were officially granted a divorce by judges in the Indonesian capital on Wednesday (Apr 4), according to local media reports.

News outlet Kompas reported that the verdict was read out by chief judge Sutaji during a hearing in North Jakarta district court, adding the lawsuit was granted.

Ahok's divorce lawsuit was passed by a panel of judges who assessed that the evidence presented in the hearings had strengthened Ahok's case.

"The marriage between the defendant and plaintiff is over, as the divorce follows in accordance with the law," said Sutaji.

The couple's marriage had been on the rocks for seven years, Ahok's sister Fifi Lety Indra, who is also his lawyer, said during the case.

Ahok was granted custody of his two children, but as he is serving a two-year jail sentence for blasphemy, they will be looked after by Tan until his release from prison.



