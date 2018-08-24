Air Canada Boeing 777 makes safe emergency landing at Tokyo's Haneda - official

TOKYO: An Air Canada Boeing 777 made a safe emergency landing with no injuries at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Friday after reporting engine trouble, a Japanese transport ministry official said.

The plane was bound for Haneda from Toronto and a pilot onboard notified air traffic controllers in Japan of a glitch on a right-side engine, the official said.

The aircraft landed safely at 5:00 p.m. (0800 GMT) and there were no injuries among its 381 passengers and crew members, he said.

No details of the reported glitch were immediately available, he said.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)