COVID-19: Air China cancels flights to Greece up to Mar 18

Air China staff wear face masks as they check in passengers
Air China staff wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus as they check in passengers on an Air China flight to Beijing, at Los Angeles International Airport, California, on Feb 2, 2020. (Photo: AFP/Mark Ralston)
ATHENS: Air China will cancel flights to Athens, Greece, from Feb 17 to Mar 18 as a precaution to stem the coronavirus outbreak, an Air China company official in Greece said on Wednesday (Feb 12).

"The reason is public safety because of the coronavirus and there are operational reasons as well," an officer at the airline's Athens office said.

Air China currently flies to Athens from Beijing three times a week, on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

So far there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Greece but health authorities are on full alert.

The World Health Organization has likened the epidemic's threat to terrorism and one expert said that while it may be peaking in China, this was not the case beyond.

Source: Reuters/nr

