Air China resumes Beijing-Pyongyang flights

BEIJING: Flag carrier Air China is resuming flights between Beijing and Pyongyang on Wednesday (Jun 6) after a five-month suspension as ties between the neighbouring nations improve.

The resumption comes as China has sought to mend ties with its Cold War ally ahead of a planned summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump on Jun 12.

Air China last November indefinitely suspended flights between Beijing and Pyongyang as bilateral ties were frayed by China's decision to support UN sanctions to curb North Korea's nuclear weapons programme.

Prior to the suspension, China's flagship carrier had last year reduced the frequency of flights to North Korea citing low demand from business travellers and tourists visiting the country.

"We are resuming flights for Pyongyang," said a woman who answered the phone on Air China's service line on Tuesday.

The company's website showed that the airline will operate three flights per week from Beijing to Pyongyang on Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons. A one-way economy class ticket was priced at 1,770 yuan (US$276).

