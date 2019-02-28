Air-conditioner sales soar in Penang as temperatures set to hit 38 degrees Celsius

GEORGETOWN: Sales of air-conditioning units have surged by as much as 40 per cent as people seek relief from the intense heat in Penang.

Aiman Electrical Engineering manager Nu'Aiman Mustaqim Mazlan told Bernama on Thursday (Feb 28) that high demand has forced him to engage more workers to install units in customers' homes.

"I am having my hands full with heavy orders to install the electrical equipment in residential houses everyday lately,” he said, adding that sales of the cooling appliance had risen by between 30 and 40 per cent.

Customers were also making beelines for his shop in Kepala Batas to request for air-con servicing as well, the 28-year-old stated.

"Many came because their air-conditioners need repair or are no longer cooling enough."

STOCKS RUN LOW AS TEMPERATURES RUN HIGH

Bernama found that several electrical appliance shops in Jalan Rangoon have seen brisk sales for air-conditioners.

An employee of an air-conditioner wholesaler who wanted to be known only as Yeoh said the shop was selling about 10 to 20 sets of air-conditioners daily.

Another salesman reported having a "busy time" meeting orders, with the majority of customers coming to his shop specifically for air-conditioners.

"People are finding it hard to take the unusually high temperature and desperately want to install an air-conditioner in their house," he said, adding that he would have to replenish his supply soon, with stock in his shop running low.

A civil servant known only as Nur said she finally decided to install an air-conditioner after suffering several sleepless nights in the searing night temperatures.

“My fans were blowing at full blast and I was still not getting any relief. I would sweat just sitting in the house so I decided to urgently install an air conditioner,” she said.

Even though having air-conditioning in the house is costly, it has come to a point where it is no longer a luxury but a necessity, she reasoned.

According to the Metrological Department (MetMalaysia), temperatures are expected to soar to 38 degrees Celsius at the end of March or beginning of April.

Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip, the department’s Weather and Geophysics Operations Centre director was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times: “In Perlis, Kedah and Perak, the temperatures are expected to reach 38 degrees Celsius even though the normal temperatures in those areas range from 32 to 34 degrees Celsius”.

“Since it’s only the end of February, we may have to brace for two more months of hot weather before there is some relief, with increased showers nationwide during the inter-monsoon period at the end of April,” he said on Wednesday.