Air India Express plane crash lands at airport in Kerala, several injured

NEW DELHI: At least two people were feared dead, and 35 injured when an Air India passenger plane crashed in the southern city of Calicut in Kerala state as it came in to land in heavy rain on Friday (Aug 7), police said.

The Air India Express plane from Dubai had 191 passengers and crew on board when it overshot the runway, the civil aviation ministry said in a statement. There were 10 infants on board.



"We believe there are two people dead, and 35 injured, we are still in the middle of the rescue effort," area police superintendent Abdul Karim said. The plane fuselage split into two as it overshot the runway at Kozhikode airport and fell into a valley, television networks said.

"As per the initial reports rescue operations are on and passengers are being taken to hospital for medical care," the civil aviation ministry said in the statement. There was no fire on board, it said.

An Air India Express aircraft arriving from Dubai with about 200 people onboard crashed at Calicut International Airport in Kerala, India on Aug 7, 2020. (Photo: Twitter/srinivasiyc)

A deputy from the state said that the pilot had died in the crash.

Rescue operations are on but the rains are making it difficult," an emergency services official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP.



