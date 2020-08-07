Air India Express plane crash lands at airport in Kerala, at least 2 dead

NEW DELHI: At least two people were feared dead, and 35 injured when an Air India passenger plane crashed in the southern city of Calicut in Kerala state as it came in to land in heavy rain on Friday (Aug 7), police and media reports said.

Television pictures showed part of the fuselage of the Air India Express jet ripped apart, although there was no sign of any fire, at Kozhikode airport in the southern state of Kerala.



The plane from Dubai had 191 passengers and crew on board when it overshot the runway, the civil aviation ministry said in a statement. There were 10 infants on board.



"We believe there are two people dead, and 35 injured, we are still in the middle of the rescue effort," area police superintendent Abdul Karim said.

The plane's fuselage split into two as it fell into a valley 30 feet below, authorities said.

"As per the initial reports rescue operations are on and passengers are being taken to hospital for medical care," the civil aviation ministry said in the statement. There was no fire on board, it said.

It was a repatriation flight operated by the government to bring Indians home during international travel restrictions due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.



An Air India Express aircraft arriving from Dubai with about 200 people onboard crashed at Calicut International Airport in Kerala, India on Aug 7, 2020. (Photo: Twitter/srinivasiyc)

A Kerala state deputy said the pilot had died in the crash, while reports said dozens of passengers were taken to hospital and that there were at least 20 critically injured.

Dozens of ambulances were being rushed to the scene, reports said.



An emergency services official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP: "Rescue operations are on but the rains are making it difficult."

Television pictures showed emergency services personnel working in the dark and spraying the wreckage with water.

Kerala has been battered by heavy rains in recent days.

News18 reported that there was a problem with the aircraft's landing gear, citing unnamed sources.



This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.